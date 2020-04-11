The Haryana government on Saturday plans to classify the state’s districts into zones depending on the number of coronavirus cases they have reported in order to tackle the pandemic, PTI reported. A nationwide lockdown in place to contain the disease is due to come to an end on April 14.

The worst affected districts, including Gurugram, will be declared red zones, with maximum restrictions. Vulnerable areas where coronavirus cases are fewer than those in the worst-affected areas will be in the orange category. Places with negligible number of cases will come under a third unnamed category. However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the lockdown will continue in all three categories.

Haryana has 177 cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal are the worst affected districts in the state and will be included in the red zone. Parts of these districts have already been declared containment zones.

“The restrictions on economic activity could be less strict in areas minimally affected by the virus,” Khattar said, according to the news agency. He added that the categorisation of cities and specific areas shall be done in a phased manner, according to The Indian Express.

The chief minister said that factories and small industries may be allowed to run if they provide food and accommodation to their workers on the premises, according to the newspaper. “Shops selling essentials will be allowed to stay open for longer durations and banks would also be allowed to operate in staggered time slots,” he said. Khattar also urged people to wear protective masks while stepping out of their homes.

Khattar alongwith his counterparts from other states on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about measures to combat the pandemic and whether to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown beyond April 14. The chief ministers of several states hinted that Modi has agreed to extend the lockdown.

On Friday, wearing protective masks was made compulsory in Gurugram. Nine coronavirus hotspots in the district have been sealed to slow down the spread of infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 7,529 and 242 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Odisha, Punjab and Maharashtra have already extended their lockdowns to control Covid-19 till the end of the month.