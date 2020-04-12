Covid-19: Cases in India surge to 8,356, toll rises to 273, says Union health ministry
Meanwhile, Telangana and West Bengal have extended lockdown till April 30.
India’s Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 8,356 coronavirus cases in India, and said that 273 patients have died. Out of the total number of cases, 7,367 people are being treated, 715 people have recovered, and one person has returned to their country.
The toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed to over 20,000 on Saturday, making it the country with the most number of deaths, and the new epicentre of the contagion. At least 2,074 deaths were reported in the US on Friday.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 1.77 million people and killed more than 1,08,000, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.07 am: A large consignment of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has reached the United States from India on Saturday.
“Supporting our partners in the fight against Covid-19,” India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has tweeted. “Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today.”
9.49 am: Rajasthan’s Health Department says 51 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state today – 15 in Banswara, eight in Bikaner, one in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, one in Jaisalmer, eight in Jodhpur, one in Sikar, and two in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rises to 751, reports ANI.
9.48 am: Police surveillance tightened in Bathindi area of Jammu which has been identified as a “red zone”, reports ANI.
9.44 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished people on Easter. “Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter,” he has tweeted. “We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.”
8.42 am: The Union Ministry of Health’s latest update shows there are a total of 8,356 cases in India, and 273 people have died. Out of the total number of cases, 7,367 people are being treated, 715 people have recovered, and one person has returned to their country.
8.28 am: In a first, Pope Francis will livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world’s estimated 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate the holiday under a lockdown in most countries, reports AFP.
8.15 am: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged governments to put women and girls at the centre of their efforts to recover from Covid-19. He says that the achievements made in gender equality and women’s rights over the decades are in danger because of the pandemic.
8.12 am: Two Air India flights, operating under the Krishi Udan programme, will take seasonal fruits and vegetables to London and Frankfurt, NDTV reports. “Air India has scheduled operations to London on April 13 and Frankfurt on April 15 under Krishi Udan programme,” a senior government functionary tells the news channel.
8.05 am: The Union Home Ministry has directed states and Union Territories to ensure adequate police protection to doctors and medical staff going to hospitals or quarantine centres to treat patients, The Indian Express reports. There have been reports of attacks on medical staff in the last few days.
8 am: The number of deaths in the United States has climbed to 20,389, surpassing that of Italy, which is reporting 19,468 deaths, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University. The United States is now the new epicentre of the contagion.
7.49 am: A drive-through sample collection centre has been set up in Gurugram in Haryana to test people for the coronavirus, ANI reports. “One can apply for the test by filling details online,” Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh says. “The patient can drive on own or can be accompanied by another person.” However, the person has to get a recommendation from a registered medical practitioner in order to be tested.
7.55 am: United States President Donald Trump has said that deciding when to reopen the country’s economy that has been crippled by the “invisible enemy” will be the “biggest decision” he will ever have to make. Trump has made the remarks at his daily Coronavirus Task Force press conference.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with all chief ministers. Most chief ministers were reportedly in favour of extending the lockdown.
- Maharashtra became the third state after Odisha and Punjab to extend the lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus till April 30.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 7,529 with 242 deaths, according to the Union health ministry. The country recorded 768 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 652 patients have recovered from the infection so far.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed, citing a statistical analysis, that India could have had 8.2 lakh cases by April 15 in the absence of any measures at all, and 1.2 lakh if only containment measures were in place but no lockdown.