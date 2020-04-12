Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday evening following an earthquake near the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi border, NDTV reported. No immediately loss of life or property was reported.

The earthquake was of magnitude 3.5, according to the National Center for Seismology. The location coordinates are latitude 28.7 N and longitude 77.2 E, with a depth of 8 kilometre, according to the Hindustan Times.

Several residents took to social media to post updates about the quake amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet wished for the safety of all citizens. “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you,” he said.