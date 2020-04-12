Three civilians were killed during an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, PTI reported. An eight-year-old boy and a woman were among those who died in the firing, according to India Today.

“Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5 pm, targeting civilian population,” said an unidentified official. “There was heavy shelling and soon after it stopped, police teams reached the civilian area for rescue work.”

The alleged ceasefire violation comes days after five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during a heavy exchange of firing in Kupwara district. While three soldiers were killed in during an encounter, two more soldiers of the Indian Army died while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control.

The Army had killed five militants who attempted to cross over the Line of Control into the Keran sector on last Sunday. The militants were believed to have entered Indian territory from Shamsabari range and were hiding in “Gujjar Dhok” or a temporary shelter for nomads in the Poswal area of the sector.