Covid-19: India’s toll crosses 300, number of confirmed cases now 9,152
The Delhi government has classified areas hit by Covid-19 outbreaks as red and orange zones, and will begin a sanitisation drive there on Monday.
The Indian government has confirmed 9,152 Covid-19 cases, including 308 deaths, by Monday morning. The number of patients has risen by 796 since Sunday morning, while 35 new deaths have been confirmed.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected nearly 18.5 lakh patients and killed more than 1,14,000, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
The Delhi government has classified areas hit by Covid-19 outbreaks as red and orange zones, and will begin a sanitisation drive there on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The worst-hit areas, which will be treated as “containment zones”, are in the red category, while the ones with high risk are labelled orange.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.04 am: Liquor shops in Assam and Meghalaya are set to reopen on Monday for seven hours a day, NDTV reports.
9.02 am: In Singapore, 59 Indians were among the 233 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, PTI reports. The number of patients in Singapore is now 2,532.
8.45 am: On Sunday evening, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the government must not allow “foreign interests” to take control of any Indian companies during the crisis.
8.35 am: Since the 8 am update on Sunday, India has confirmed 796 new cases and 35 deaths.
8.30 am: The number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 9,152, including 308 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
7.50 am: Scenes from new containment zones in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi:
Read more: Delhi expands list of containment zones to 43 areas as number of cases crosses 1,100
7.35 am: The United States has 1,514 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. The toll rises to 22,020.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The Union health ministry said the country so far has 8,447 coronavirus cases, including 273 deaths.
- India is yet to receive any of the five lakh coronavirus rapid testing kits it has ordered from Chinese companies. As many as 2.5 lakh of the total number of kits were to be delivered by April 5, and then April 8 or April 9, but now may arrive only early next week.
- The Delhi government will launch a massive sanitisation drive on Monday in the infection hotspots in the Capital. While the containment areas have been declared as red zones, the high-risk zones have been identified as orange zones.
- The World Bank said South Asia is likely to experience its worst economic performance in 40 years during the 2020-’21 financial year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed to over 20,000 on Saturday, making it the country with the most number of deaths. The toll in the United Kingdom reached 10,612 with a total of 79,885 cases of the virus, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was discharged from the hospital.
- Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said that seven people, who had donned the robes of “Nihangs” and allegedly attacked police personnel in Patiala after defying the coronavirus-related lockdown, have been arrested.