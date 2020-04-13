The Centre on Sunday asked all states and Union Territories to take welfare measures, including provide food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities and counselling, for migrants living in shelter homes across the country.
The Kerala government has said the state’s Covid-19 curve is now flattening and the number of patients who have recovered may soon be more than the number of active cases. Meanwhile, Delhi has classified areas hit by Covid-19 outbreaks as red and orange zones, and will begin a sanitisation drive there on Monday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made Indian firms susceptible to foreign takeovers, and that the government must protect corporate entities from “foreign interests”.
Top oil producers on Sunday agreed to their biggest-ever cuts in production in an effort to support crashing prices as the pandemic continued to sap global demand of fuel. Oil prices soared promptly in early trade in Asian markets, rising over 5%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected nearly 18.5 lakh patients and killed more than 1,14,000, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. New York City alone now has over 1 lakh cases.
Three men who were detained under the National Security Act for attacking a police officer in Indore have tested positive while in jail. Two of them are currently in a prison in Satna and the third is in Jabalpur. Satna had no confirmed cases of the infection before this. Indore has 22 new positive cases and one death, taking the total number of cases to 328 and the toll to 33.