The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Sunday said Indian musicians are forbidden from collaborating with their Pakistani counterparts through any form or medium, and warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against members who violate the order.

In a statement, the film industry workers’ union said: “We are pained to inform all members that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians.” However, some members of the entertainment industry are “blatantly violating” the non-cooperation policy and are collaborating with Pakistani artistes working in various fields of the entertainment industry, it added.

The statement came after several cross-border collaborations amid the coronavirus pandemic, featuring singers such as Ali Sethi, Farida Khanum and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Recently, a music session involving legendary singer Farida Khanum from Pakistan and Rekha Bhardwaj from India, with the mastermind of the collaboration, Ali Sethi, was held over a live video on Instagram. Rekha Bhardwaj was accompanied by her husband and movie director Vishal Bhardwaj. Sethi’s live video was joined by over a thousand Instagram users.

The federation, however, made a reference to a recent online music concert organised by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur in collaboration with Pakistan’s Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and said: “We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made.”

“We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non- Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting, and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment, will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE,” the statement said.

“One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders,” it added.