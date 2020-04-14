Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3. Modi said new guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be released on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Railways has extended the suspension of services for all passenger trains till May 3, and all domestic and international flight operations will also remain suspended during the period.
On Tuesday morning, India’s Union health ministry confirmed 10,363 coronavirus cases. Of these, 8,988 are being treated, 1,035 people have recovered, 339 patients have died, and one person has migrated.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said the order for five lakh coronavirus rapid testing kits from Chinese companies has been delayed again, and may now arrive on Wednesday.
The Congress criticised the Centre for not instituting any welfare measures for the economically weaker sections, including the lack of a financial package, while announcing the extension of the lockdown.
The Bihar Health Department has issued orders prohibiting spitting in public places in view of infections, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the country.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration released 16 people detained under the Public Safety Act, and five convicts, from Srinagar Central Jail on Monday. The move is an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading inside prisons in the Union Territory.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said six more Covid-19 cases and two more deaths were reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The total number of positive cases in the area is 55, and seven patients have died.
United States President Donald Trump said that his country was making “critical progress” in the war against Covid-19. New York’s coronavirus death toll hit the grim milestone of 10,000 on Monday but its governor said the pandemic has passed its peak.
Covid-19 has infected 19,24,878 people in the world, and caused 1,19,766 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.