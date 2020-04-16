The Chandigarh administration has decided to publish names of VIPs violating curfew orders from Thursday amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Territory has been declared as a coronavirus hotspot and has so far recorded 21 infections.

“From tomorrow we will publish name and designation of VIPs violating curfew orders and going for morning and evening walk,” Union Territory Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted on Wednesday. “Be warned.”

Parida said the administration expected people to behave responsibly during a crisis, The Indian Express reported. “More so, educated citizens hailing from higher strata,” he added. “They are supposed to be role models. If they violate or defy, we will name and shame them while taking legal action for violating curfew orders. No one will be allowed to risk others’ lives and sabotage government’s efforts. So we have decided that we will publicly name all such people with designation.”

“Do you know the full form of VIP? Very Idiotic Person,” he said in another tweet.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kanwar Sandhu objected to this and said the move is not appropriate. “No, naming and shaming is not done in a civilised society,” he tweeted. “Bring a law to fine them and punish them.”

Reports said VIPs in elite areas of Chandigarh have been seeking curfew passes to play golf, to take dogs out for a stroll, among other things. They have also reportedly bombarded the administration and councillors with requests for supply of freshly-baked bread, some ice-cream and olive oil.

On Monday, the Chandigarh Police had rounded up over 400 morning walkers, according to IANS. A number of Punjab and Haryana bureaucrats were among those warned for defying the government order.

