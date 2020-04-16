The Centre on Thursday said video-conferencing application Zoom is not a safe platform and issued a set of guidelines for the safety of users who would still like to use the software for private purpose, NDTV reported.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has faced some safety and privacy concerns over its conferencing app, the use of which has surged in offices and schools worldwide after countries restricted movement of people to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The home ministry said the new guidelines will prevent unauthorised entry in the conference room and even malicious activity by authorised participants on terminals of the other participants. It would also avoid denial-of-service or DOS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant, the ministry added.

“Zoom is not a safe platform, even for usage of individuals. A detailed advisory has already been issued by CERT-India,” the home ministry said in an advisory. “Most of the settings can be done by login into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone and also during conduct of conference.”

An unidentified official told NDTV that the video-conference app has problems relating to privacy and as well as security. The servers of Zoom, like social media app TikTok, are mostly located in China, he said. The Centre, he added, maintained that the app has significant weaknesses and indulges in dubious practices.

“Leading business houses and governments and others who need confidentiality should not be using this software,” another officer in the cyber unit said.