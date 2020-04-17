Covid-19: US toll crosses 33,000 as Trump unveils plan to reopen country’s economy
India has almost 13,000 cases, and 420 people have died of complications arising from the virus.
The United States’ toll from the novel coronavirus reached 33,101 on Thursday, as 4,491 people died of the virus in a single day. This came as President Donald Trump unveiled phased plans to reopen the country’s economy.
India’s health ministry has confirmed 420 deaths due to Covid-19 so far, and the number of positive cases reached 12,759 by Thursday evening. States have reported several more cases that are yet to be confirmed by the Centre. Maharashtra has recorded 3,202 cases. Meanwhile, the government has denied that enough testing was not being done, with the Indian Council of Medical Research claiming that 23 out of every 24 tests were yielding a negative result in India.
Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has affected 21.57 lakh people, and caused 1.44 lakh deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.20 am: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today. It is widely expected that the government will announce a second stimulus package in light of the economic conditions during the Covid-19 crisis.
8 am: Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar has said the district administrations are taking action against the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Bihar Sharif. “I would like to appeal to all those who attended the congregation to come forward and get themselves checked so that we can combat coronavirus,” he says, reports ANI.
7.55 am: Around 200 people were made to sit on the road at Swargate area in Pune, Maharashtra for more than four hours for defying lockdown norms on Thursday, reports ANI.
7.52 am: In India, a cancer patient and his family have allegedly not been allowed entry into their house by the landlord in Odisha’s Balasore district as they had returned from Bhubaneswar – a coronavirus hotspot – after a medical check-up, reports ANI.
“The family had to spend seven to eight hours outside their house,” Balasore’s tehsildar says. “After we spoke with the landlord it was decided that the patient and his wife will be staying in the house while their sons would stay at a relative’s place. They can take legal action against this inhuman act.”
7.50 am: US President Donald Trump has launched a new phase-wise approach to reopen the nation’s economy, allowing governors to take the decision on lifting restrictions in their states, reports PTI. The country has the highest number of infections and Covid-19 deaths in the world.
7.45 am: Toll in the United States due to coronavirus stands at 33,101. The country has reported a total of 6,70,353 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Here are the biggest updates from Thursday:
- India on Thursday received 5 lakh testing kits from China, the Indian Council of Medical Research said during the Centre’s daily press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. These testing kits are not meant for early diagnosis but only for epidemiology.
- Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state in the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed 286 new positive cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total number of patients so far to 3,202. The number of cases in Maharashtra is nearly two times that in Delhi, the second worst-hit region in India.
- India has sent huge quantities of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to over 100 countries in the world over the past two weeks. Some claim that hydroxychloroquine could be effective in treating coronavirus, but scientists say there is no conclusive evidence yet.
- India criticised the comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom following reports on coronavirus patients being segregated along religious lines in a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
- The IMF has backed India’s proactive decision of imposing a nationwide lockdown. This came a day after it slashed its growth projection for India to 1.9% from the earlier estimated 5.8% for the financial year 2020-2021.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the nationwide lockdown is not a solution to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, adding that it is like “a pause button”. He said the government has to test “aggressively and strategically” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower the chief ministers and district-level authorities. However, in the daily government press briefing, the Centre denied the claim and said not everyone is vulnerable to the coronavirus.