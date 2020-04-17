The number of people infected with the coronavirus rose to 13,387 with 437 deaths on Friday morning, according to the health ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 11,201 patients are being treated, 1,748 have recovered, and one person has migrated.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending and help revive growth amid the coronavirus pandemic. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cited the International Monetary Fund to say that the global economy is likely to plunge to its lowest depths since the 1929-’33 Great Depression. However, he said, the Indian economy will register a sharp turnaround in the 2021-’22 financial year, registering 7.4% growth.
The Centre made new additions to the list of activities that will be allowed from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown in parts of the country that are least affected by the pandemic. Non-banking finance corporations and micro-finance institutions will be allowed to resume services. Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut and cocoa plantations, and forest produce by scheduled tribes have also been added to the list.
China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, abruptly raised its toll from the pandemic by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869. The country admitted that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020-’21 as the pandemic ravaged parts of the country in January and February.
Health workers in Bihar were attacked by villagers in four different districts of the state on during the door-to-door screening for the coronavirus.
Hundreds attended a temple festival in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, despite the nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19 and social distancing rules in place. Chittapur tahsildar Umakant Halle confirmed that the Siddalingeshwara Jatra, a chariot- pulling festival, was held in Ravoor village, and claimed that the trust that runs the temple had misguided the administration.
The Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhlawi, trusts linked to the Jamaat and others. The sect is linked to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, which later emerged as a coronavirus hotspot.
Sixty-eight doctors, nurses and staff of a government hospital in Delhi have been sent to home quarantine after a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who is suspected to have had coronavirus, died during treatment.
United States President Donald Trump unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the country’s economy, even as the toll due to coronavirus rose to 33,101. Trump gave governors a strategy laying out a “phased and deliberate approach” to restore normal activity in states with strong testing and a decline in Covid-19 cases.