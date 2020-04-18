Covid-19: India’s cases cross 14,000 with 480 deaths; over 20 Navy officials test positive in Mumbai
The health ministry has said the rate of doubling of cases in the country has reduced from three days before the lockdown to 6.2 days.
India’s tally as of Saturday morning stood at 14,378, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 11,906 people are being treated while 480 have died. As many as 1,991 people have recovered so far.
More than 20 sailors of the Indian Navy in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The officials have been quarantined at a naval hospital in the city.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country has reduced from three days before the lockdown to 6.2 days. The health ministry said there had been a 40% decline in the growth factor of Covid-19 cases.
Covid-19 has affected 22.43 lakh people, and caused 1.54 lakh deaths in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.54 am: Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B has ordered that student hostels at Gulbarga University and Central University of Karnataka be temporarily converted into quarantine centres, reports ANI.
8.50 am: Here’s the break-up of the cases reported in India so far
8.43 am: US President Donald Trump supports protestors who have been demonstrating against stay-at-home orders. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Trump tweeted on Friday. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” In another tweet, he says: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”
8.40 am: The Navy adds that action has been taken as per the established protocol. The in-living block has been put under quarantine and INS Angre is under lockdown. “No cases of infection onboard ships & submarines,” it adds.
8.39 am: The Indian Navy says 21 serving personnel tested positive within naval premises at Mumbai, reports ANI. “This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai,” it adds. “Most of these are asymptomatic & have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7.”
7.50 am: People gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market.
7.45 am: A case has been registered on Friday against a bride, groom and their relatives for flouting lockdown rules in Chikhli town in Gujarat, reports ANI.
7.40 am: Around 20 navy officials have tested positive for the coronavirus at a naval base in Mumbai, reports ANI. The first officer tested positive on April 7 at the INS Angre base. “All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested,” reports ANI, citing unidentified Navy officials.
7.35 am: The United States has said it will help Pakistan fight coronavirus with financial aid of over $8 million. “Together we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” says US envoy Paul Jones in a video message.
7.30 am: India Post will deliver essential items, such as medicines and medical equipment. It will also provide pension and social security benefits through the Aadhar-enabled payment system. “We are making cash available to the needy in villages and remote areas through our Aadhaar-enabled payment where we deliver cash to pensioners and other social security beneficiaries at their doorstep,” Ajay Kumar Roy, the deputy director-general of mail operations, tells ANI.
Here are the top updates from Friday:
- India’s coronavirus cases went up to 13,835 with 452 deaths on Friday evening, according to the health ministry. Out of the total number of cases, 11,616 patients are being treated, 1,747 have recovered, and one person has left the country. Gujarat became the sixth state to cross the 1,000-mark in coronavirus cases with 1,021 patients.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country has reduced from three days before the lockdown to 6.2 days. The health ministry said there had been a 40% decline in the growth factor of Covid-19 cases.
- The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending and help revive growth amid the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised RBI for the measures, and said they will enhance liquidity and improve credit supply, thus helping small businesses.
- The Centre made new additions to the list of activities that will be allowed from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown in parts of the country that are least affected by the pandemic.
- China’s Wuhan city, said to be the epicentre of the outbreak, abruptly raised its toll from the pandemic by 50%, from 2,579 to 3,869. The country admitted that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020-’21 as the pandemic ravaged parts of the country in January and February.