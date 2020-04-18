At least 21 Indian Navy officials at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported PTI on Saturday. This is the first confirmation of coronavirus cases in the naval force that came a day after the Indian Army said there were eight cases among its troops.

“A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai,” the Indian Navy said in a statement. “This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment.” The statement added that most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a sailor who tested positive on April 7, reported ANI.

The Navy said that action has been taken according to the established protocol. The in-living block has been quarantined and INS Angre is under lockdown. “No cases of infection onboard ships and submarines,” it added. The sailors have been quarantined at a naval hospital in the city.

The sailors who have tested positive stay in the same residential block at INS Angre, reported NDTV. The authorities have considered the possibility of the Covid-19 patients’ movement around Navy facilities while on duty. The Naval dockyard in Mumbai, which contains the majority of the sword arm of the Naval Command is only at a few hundred metres’ distance from INS Angre.

INS Angre, also known as the Naval Barracks, provides facilities to all ships and units in the city. It controls and supervises the operations of a wide range of diverse units and facilities.

India’s tally as of Saturday morning stood at 14,378, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Of these, 11,906 people are being treated while 480 have died. As many as 1,991 people have recovered so far.