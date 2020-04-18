The total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum neighbourhood reached 101 on Friday after 15 new patients were found, reported PTI, citing a civic body official. There have been at least 10 deaths reported from the area so far.

A 62-year-old Covid-19 patient died in a city hospital on Friday, the unidentified Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Out of the 15 fresh cases, three each were reported from Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagar and Indira Nagar. Two cases were found in Social Nagar and one case each has been reported from Dr Baliga Nagar,Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society.

Around eight lakh people reside in the closely constructed shanties of Dharavi that makes social distancing difficult. Authorities have been concerned that Covid-19 could spread rapidly in Dharavi, where people live in cramped lanes and in poor hygienic conditions. Last week, civic officials had declared at least nine containment zones in Dharavi and had said that more such hotspots were being identified.

As of Saturday morning, the Union health ministry has confirmed 3,323 cases in Maharashtra, and 201 Covid-19 patients have died. Of these, Mumbai and its suburbs account for 2,110 patients. India’s tally has risen to 14,378, and 480 people have died so far. As many as 1,991 people have recovered.

