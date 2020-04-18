National carrier Air India said on Saturday that it has reopened bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, and for international flights for travel from June 1.

All domestic as well as international flights in India were suspended last month as the country went in a lockdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. This suspension was extended earlier this week when the nationwide lockdown was extended to May 3.

“The situation is being constantly reviewed and we will keep you updated,” Air India posted on its website. However, the airline did not specify on which routes domestic flights would begin from May 4.

On April 16, the Centre had ordered airlines to fully refund passengers for the tickets booked during the lockdown period within three weeks, and without any cancellation fee. Both domestic and international passengers, who booked tickets during the nationwide lockdown which began on March 25, will be eligible for the refund.

The Centre’s order came after several passengers complained that airlines were not providing refunds for cancelled flights in cash and were instead issuing credit for future travel.

India has so far reported 14,792 cases of Covid-19, including 488 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.