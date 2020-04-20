8.07 am: Pictures from toll plazas in some parts of the country as the lockdown is eased:

7.30 am: The Karnataka government has issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures till the midnight of April 21, PTI reports. Unidentified officials tell the news agency that the state Cabinet is likely to discuss relaxations in a meeting on Monday.

7.20 am: The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has risen by almost 2,000 to reach 40,661 on Sunday, reports AFP, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

7.15 am: The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 79 after the government adds Tilak Vihar to the list, reports ANI.

7.10 am: Telangana has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7, four days longer than the nationwide lockdown announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports ANI. Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato will also not be allowed to operate from today.

7.07 pm: Here are the top updates from Sunday:

  1. The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 16,116 on Sunday evening after 1,324 cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 31 to 519, while the number of patients who have recovered crossed 2,300.
  2. The Centre directed airlines to stop taking bookings from May 4, the day after the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus would be lifted.
  3. The home ministry said that migrant labourers can be screened and those who are asymptomatic can be allowed to move within the state to reach their place of work. All such workers living in relief camps will have to be registered with the local authorities. However, the ministry added that inter-state travel of migrant workers will not be allowed.  
  4. The home ministry also said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce firms will continue to stay banned during the lockdown period, just four days after allowing such companies to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and clothes.
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the “contours of professional life”, adding that the disease affects everyone equally. He added that the country’s response to the pandemic should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.  