Coronavirus: Lockdown to be eased in non-hotspot areas today; Delhi, Punjab say no relaxation yet
India has recorded 16,116 coronavirus cases so far.
The number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday evening. The country now has 16,116 patients, including 519 deaths. Some economic activity is expected to begin on Monday in non-hotspot areas as the country begins to relax its lockdown gradually.
Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown even from Monday, the Centre said. The government issued guidelines for the movement of migrant labourers living in relief camps to their workplace, within the boundaries of the state, in areas where the lockdown will be relaxed from Monday.
The worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1,65,000 and more than 24,02,798 declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories since the disease first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.07 am: Pictures from toll plazas in some parts of the country as the lockdown is eased:
7.30 am: The Karnataka government has issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures till the midnight of April 21, PTI reports. Unidentified officials tell the news agency that the state Cabinet is likely to discuss relaxations in a meeting on Monday.
7.20 am: The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has risen by almost 2,000 to reach 40,661 on Sunday, reports AFP, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
7.15 am: The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 79 after the government adds Tilak Vihar to the list, reports ANI.
7.10 am: Telangana has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7, four days longer than the nationwide lockdown announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports ANI. Food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato will also not be allowed to operate from today.
7.07 pm: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 16,116 on Sunday evening after 1,324 cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 31 to 519, while the number of patients who have recovered crossed 2,300.
- The Centre directed airlines to stop taking bookings from May 4, the day after the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus would be lifted.
- The home ministry said that migrant labourers can be screened and those who are asymptomatic can be allowed to move within the state to reach their place of work. All such workers living in relief camps will have to be registered with the local authorities. However, the ministry added that inter-state travel of migrant workers will not be allowed.
- The home ministry also said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce firms will continue to stay banned during the lockdown period, just four days after allowing such companies to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and clothes.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the “contours of professional life”, adding that the disease affects everyone equally. He added that the country’s response to the pandemic should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.