Palghar lynching: Maharashtra announces high-level probe, CM says accused will be brought to justice
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said police will keep an eye out for any attempts to give the incident a ‘controversial’ spin.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the accused in the Palghar lynching case will be brought to justice. On the night of April 16, three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.
A large mob of villagers had surrounded the car of the three men and started attacking them with sticks and iron rods, leading to the death of all three occupants. The victims were reportedly local religious leaders from Kandivali, who had first tried to take the National Highway to Silvassa but were stopped by police officials enforcing the nationwide lockdown.
“The Palghar incident has been acted upon,” Thackeray tweeted. “The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the two sadhus, one driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself.”
“Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” he added.
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted that those responsible for the incident had already been arrested. “I urge all, especially political parties to kindly note that the police had already arrested all those involved in attacking the sadhus,” he added. “Strictest action is being taken. Maharashtra Govt never will pardon any such crimes.”
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that a high-level inquiry had been set up to look into the case. “The Palghar police have already taken 101 people into custody in connection with the matter and a high level inquiry has also been set up in the case,” he tweeted. “The police will also keep an eye on those who are trying to create a rift in society by giving this a controversial spin.”
The Palghar Police said 101 people have been remanded to police custody till April 30 and nine of them have been sent to juvenile home. “Further investigation is going on in the matter,” they added. “An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident.”
Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the mob attack. “Seeing the visuals that have come out, Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking and inhuman,” he tweeted. “It is more disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times otherwise too. I urge the state government to immediately set up a high level enquiry and ensure that people who are responsible for this are brought to justice at the earliest.”