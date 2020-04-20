A mob in Chennai on Sunday attacked a group of persons, including doctors, during the burial of a neurosurgeon who had tested positive for Covid-19, The Hindu reported on Monday. The body of the doctor, who worked at a private hospital on Poonamallee High Road, was taken to the Chennai Corporation’s burial ground near Kilpauk, where the incident took place.

“The Chennai Corporation staff had made all arrangements, and accompanied us from the private hospital to the burial ground,” Dr Pradeep Kumar, consultant and arthroscopy surgeon, said. “However, on reaching the spot, we found that around 200 persons had gathered and started to protest. The Corporation officers said we should go to another burial ground in Anna Nagar.”

Dr Kumar said the group – doctors, family members of the deceased and some corporation officials –reached the Anna Nagar burial ground, and an earth mover began to dig a pit. “Suddenly, some 50 to 60 persons started to attack us,” he alleged. “There were about seven to eight corporation staff at the spot. We had to flee the spot to escape from the attack. Some of us were bleeding.”

The doctor also alleged that the mob damaged the windshield of the hospital ambulance in which the group had arrived. The ambulance driver, who was injured in the attack, said he received four stitches on his head at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. One of his colleagues received six stitches.

Dr Kumar said that he along with two ward boys from the private hospital decided to return to the Anna Nagar burial ground early on Monday. When they arrived at the spot, the police were present, and the earth mover had disappeared. “We buried the doctor and closed the pit on our own,” Dr Kumar said. “The ward boys and police helped.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha confirmed that some residents of Anna Nagar threw stones at the ambulance. Sinha said that the body was buried at 1.30 am. He said a team of police officers chased the attackers. A case has been registered against dozens of people and arrests are under way, Sinha asserted.

This is not the first time a mob has protested against persons trying to conduct the last rites of a Covid-19 patient. Health officials and police officers in Chennai were in a fix on April 13 when residents in Ambattur, ignoring prohibitory orders, protested the cremation of a doctor, who died at a private hospital.

On April 8, a family in Amritsar, Punjab, refused to perform the last rites of a man after he died of Covid-19, fearing that they may contract the disease. In another incident in Ludhiana, the district administration had to step in and perform the last rites of a 69-year-old woman who died of Covid-19, after her family refused to perform the funeral. In Amritsar earlier this month, residents of Verka village did not allow the cremation of Padma Shri recipient and former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa.

Last week, a doctor in Meghalaya was buried nearly 36 hours after his death because of resistance by locals.