The price of the United States crude oil benchmark turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, falling more than $50 a barrel within a day to close at $37.63 below zero, Reuters reported. This means that sellers were ready to pay buyers to get rid of their supplies as the global lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic have crushed demand, making producers fear that their storage capacity will run out.

The West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in the month of May crashed more than 300% on Monday, deep into negative territory, touching –$40.32 (or Rs 3,100 below zero) before clawing back to settle at –$37.63 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped by $2.51, or 9%, to settle at $25.57 a barrel. Prices rebounded back above zero on Tuesday.

One barrel of oil is the same as about 159 litres.

However, the May-delivery futures contracts were the only ones that went into negative zone as they were due to expire on Tuesday. The June WTI contract traded more actively and settled at a much higher level of $20.43 a barrel. The spread between May and June futures at one point widened to $60.76, the widest in history for two nearest monthly contracts.

Physical demand for crude oil has dried up, creating a global supply glut as governments took unprecedented measures to restrict the movement of people around the world.

Demand for oil is collapsing, and despite a deal by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other nations to cut production, the world is running out of places to put all the oil the industry keeps pumping out – about 100 million barrels a day. The United Nations Energy Information Administration said last week that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, the heart of the US pipeline network, was about 72% full as of April 10.

Analysts warn that crude storage will fill to the brim by next month as a record 160 million barrels of crude oil is sitting in storage tankers around the world. US crude stockpiles at Cushing rose 9% in the week to April 17, totaling around 61 million barrels, market analysts said, citing a Monday report from Genscape.