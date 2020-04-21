The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 1,336 in 24 hours to reach 18,601 on Tuesday morning. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 590 of these patients have died, 14,759 people are undergoing treatment, 3,251 people have recovered and one person has left the country.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday said a Covid-19 case has been reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. According to reports, about 125 families living in the premises have been asked to go under quarantine.
The price of the United States crude oil benchmark turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, falling more than $50 a barrel within a day to close at $37.63 below zero. President Donald Trump said that the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to replenish its national stockpile.
Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would sign an executive order to suspend immigration to the US because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes at a time when the US economy has come to a near standstill because of the pandemic, with more than 22 million people applying for unemployment benefits in the last month. So far, the US has been the worst-hit by the pandemic.
The World Health Organization on Monday said that it had kept no secrets about the spread of the coronavirus, after United States President Donald Trump repeatedly accused the organisation of downplaying the extent of the Covid-19 outbreak in China.
A 12-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who worked in a field in Telangana, died after walking 150 kilometres for three days to Bijapur district amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. The child collapsed and died just an hour away from her village.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government will test mediapersons in the national Capital for Covid-19, after 53 journalists in Mumbai were found to have contracted the infection.
The Indian Army on Monday decided to classify its personnel returning from leave as “red”, “yellow” and “green” based on their Covid-19 status. Those who have completed their compulsory 14-day quarantine period and do not test positive for the coronavirus will be classified as “green”. On the other hand, the soldiers who are symptomatic and require isolation and treatment in hospitals will be placed in the “red” category.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that five more states are expected to arrange for the return of their students studying in Kota. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had sent 250 buses to bring back stranded students amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 24.8 lakh people and killed more than 1.7 lakh. The United States has reported 7,87,901 Covid-19 cases and 42,094 deaths, making it the worst-hit country in the world.