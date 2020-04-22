Covid-19: Rapid testing in India put on hold; Trump suspends issuing of Green Cards for 60 days
India has 18,985 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths, according to the health ministry’s Tuesday evening update.
The Indian Council for Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for the coronavirus testing, advised states to not use rapid antibody tests for the next two days. This came after Rajasthan said the kits mostly delivered inaccurate results.
Of these confirmed cases, 15,122 people are being treated, 3,259 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
The border between Delhi and Noida was sealed on Tuesday night as part of a preventive step to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar said. This came a day after Ghaziabad decided to block any movement across the state border.
United States President Donald Trump said he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.
The worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1.77 lakh and more than 25.63 lakh declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
8.01 am: Three new cases in Odisha today, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82.
7.54 am: The US Centre for Disease Control and Protection warns that another wave of the Covid-19 could hit US in winter. We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” says organisation official Dr Robert Redfield at a White House briefing.
7.52 am: A Qatar Airways flight with 243 Canadian passengers on board departs from Amritsar International Airport, ANI reports. Punjab’s Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu says the flight will reach Montreal in Canada via Doha.
7.49 am: A total of 92 areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been identified and designated as red zones , says Rohit Kansal, principal secretary (planning), according to NDTV. Out of these, 14 are in Jammu, while 78 are in Kashmir.
7.47 am: After oil futures plummeted in the negative for the first time in history on Tuesday, the US WTI went up to $13.76 a barrel.
7.46 am: The Delhi Police are conducting checks at the border between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Traffic movement between the districts has been blocked, and only those rendering essential services or who have valid passes are being allowed.
7.38 am: United States President Donald Trump says that he would order a temporary halt in issuing green cards to prevent people from immigrating to the United States. He cast his decision to “suspend immigration,” which he first announced on Twitter Monday night, as a move to protect American jobs.
- India’s total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 18,985, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Tuesday evening update. Of the confirmed cases, 603 patients have died, 15,122 people are undergoing treatment, 3,259 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs told chief secretaries of all states that bedside attendants and caregivers of senior citizens are allowed to work during the lockdown. The order added that public utilities are exempted from the lockdown, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phone connections. Food processing industries are also allowed to function, the ministry said.
- The Trinamool Congress criticised the visit of Centre’s inter-ministerial teams to review the coronavirus situation in West Bengal. Party leader Derek O’Brien termed the visit as “adventure tourism” and questioned why teams were not sent to states with much higher number of cases and hotspots. Meanwhile, Apurva Chandra, central team leader, said the state government has not been giving logistical support to visit affected areas.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday said a Covid-19 case has been reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. According to reports, about 125 families living in the premises have been asked to go under quarantine.
- Twenty-five hospital employees, including 19 nurses and six paramedics, of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Maharashtra’s Pune city have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Media watchdog Reporters Sans Frontières said the coming decade will be decisive for the future of journalism, with the coronavirus pandemic “highlighting and amplifying the many crises that threaten the right to freely reported, independent, diverse and reliable information”.
- The price of the United States crude oil benchmark turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, falling more than $50 a barrel within a day to close at $37.63 below zero. President Donald Trump said that the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to replenish its national stockpile.
- A 12-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who worked in a field in Telangana, died after walking 150 kilometres for three days to Bijapur district amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. The child collapsed and died just an hour away from her village.
- Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would sign an executive order to suspend immigration to the US because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes at a time when the US economy has come to a near standstill because of the pandemic, with more than 22 million people applying for unemployment benefits in the last month. So far, the US has been the worst-hit by the pandemic.