The border between Delhi and Noida was sealed on Tuesday night as part of a preventive step to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said. However, some exceptions will be made for those rendering essential services and workers who are directly involved in containing the outbreak, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Yathiraj.

This came a day after Ghaziabad decided to block any movement across the state border.

While Delhi is the third worst-hit state with over 2,000 coronavirus cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar, under which Noida falls, is one of the worst affected districts with nearly 100 cases.

The district magistrate said the health department has found that a large number of people are commuting between Delhi and Noida, and many people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Noida over the last few days have a connection with the Capital. “By the report of the health department of Gautam Buddh Nagar, it seems there is a probability of transmission in people who commute between Delhi and Noida,” the order by the district magistrate read.

“As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-Gautam Buddh Nagar or Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions,” the district magistrate tweeted. “You are kindly requested to cooperate.”

Some other service providers who are exempted from the ban are Under Secretaries in the central government who have identity cards issued by the home ministry, media personnel who have government issued passes for movement, as well as the doctors who are enrolled for emergency services in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“Keeping in mind the convenience of media personnel of GB [Gautam Buddh], for [April 22], the old system of accepting ID cards shall be in place,” Yathiraj said.” In the meanwhile DIO/AdCP are issuing email id for receiving applications. Approved passes [and their] list shall be sent by tomorrow [Wednesday] evening.”

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Delhi stood at 2,156 with 47 deaths as of Wednesday.

India has 19,984 coronavirus cases and 640 deaths, according to the health ministry’s Wednesday morning update. Of these confirmed cases, 15,474 people are being treated, 3,869 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.

