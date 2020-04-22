Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday shared the list of 101 people taken into custody in connection with the lynching of three men in Palghar district last week, and said none of those arrested were Muslim.

On the night of April 16, three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.

A large mob of villagers had surrounded the car of the three men and started attacking them with sticks and iron rods, leading to the death of all three occupants. The victims were reportedly local religious leaders from Kandivali, who had first tried to take the National Highway to Silvassa but were stopped by police officials enforcing the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

In a video message posted on his official Facebook page, Deshmukh reiterated that none of the accused in the incident belonged to the Muslim community. “It is unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident,” he added. “Some people are having pipedreams about politicising the issue... it is not the time to play politics, but to fight the coronavirus collectively.”

The home minister also shared the complete list of arrested people on Twitter “for those who were trying to make this a communal issue”.

The list of the 101 arrested in the #Palghar incident. Especially sharing for those who were trying to make this a communal issue.. pic.twitter.com/pfZnuMCd3x — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 22, 2020

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had assured people there was no communal angle in the incident, and said that all accused in the Palghar lynching case will be brought to justice. “Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh had said the police is keeping an eye “on those who are trying to create a rift in society by giving this a controversial spin”.