A doctor at Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Uttar Pradesh was suspended for alleged medical negligence after the district’s first death due to the coronavirus, ANI reported.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with breathing problems. He was first shifted to the isolation ward on April 19 and then put on ventilator support. However, the medical college failed to inform the district administration. The man tested positive for the coronavirus a day after he was placed in isolation.

The district health department alleged that it was not informed about the case in time and that the delay could lead to several others being exposed to the patient. “We summoned the doctor as he hid the patient’s information from us,” Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan said. “On the advice of a nursing home, the patient even went to get an X-ray in another facility. Strict action is being taken against both nursing homes. Moreover, AMU professor has been suspended for not adhering to Covid-19 protocol.”

Bhushan also ordered to seal and cancel the licence of a private X-ray lab in the city where the deceased was tested despite showing flu-like symptoms, according to The Hindu. “As the deceased had visited more than one medical facility, the number of cases could increase,” Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj P said.

The district administration has quarantined the doctor and his family. It was also decided that a list of patients admitted to the isolation ward and emergency be sent to district officials every day.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 1,412 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, according to the health ministry data.