The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 21,373 on Thursday morning, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 21,797 people have tested positive so far. The toll increased to 681, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,257.
Sonia Gandhi said the coronavirus pandemic has increased disturbingly, both in spread and its speed, but “unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality is poor”.
The World Bank said remittances to India are estimated to drop by 23% from $83 billion (approximately Rs 6,345 crore) in 2019 to $64 billion (approximately Rs 4,892 crore) this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organisation warned that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the coronavirus pandemic and that the infection will persist for a long time to come.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus could give some countries an excuse to adopt repressive measures for reasons unrelated to the pandemic, as he warned that the outbreak risks becoming a human rights crisis.
Three people in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district attacked a doctor and a policeman on Wednesday when they went to Gaswani village to screen a patient for the coronavirus infection.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre had sent defective Covid-19 testing kits to the state.
American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings’ company India Ratings and Research cut its growth forecast for India to 0.8% in the 2020-2021 financial year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit investments and exports globally.
Globally, the toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1,83,280 and more than 2,626,920 declared cases have been registered in 185 countries and territories since the disease first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.