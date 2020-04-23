India has used the 30 days of its nationwide lockdown to minimise the spread of the coronavirus, to ramp up testing, and prepare itself for any future spread of the infection, the head of a central government panel dealing with the situation claimed on Thursday. CK Mishra said the growth of the number of Covid-19 cases in India had been “more or less linear, not exponential” as it had been in many other countries.

Mishra heads a panel that is looking into the availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities among other aspects of Covid-19. He is a former health secretary and presently the environment secretary in the central government.

Mishra said that India had ramped up its Covid-19 testing in the last 30 days – from 14,915 tests done until March 23, the cumulative number had risen 33 times to over 5 lakh by April 22. He acknowledged that testing can be ramped up further.

While listing out the successes of India’s fight against Covid-19, Mishra added that India was still finding the infection in only around 4.5% of the individuals it was testing, and this figure had remained nearly stable during the period of the lockdown.

Play

Mishra said that the number of isolation beds has increased 3.5 times since last month and the number of hospitals 3.6 times. “Currently, our hospitals are not overwhelmed, but the preparation has to be of a much higher order, given the projections and our limitations,” he added.

Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said at the same press briefing that 12 more districts have not recorded a single case in the last 14 days, taking the total number of such districts up to 78.

India had imposed a nationwide lockdown to deal with the pandemic on March 25. On April 14, the lockdown was extended till May 3. On Thursday evening, the toll in the pandemic in India rose to 686, while the total number of cases reached 21,700, the ministry said. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 21,797 people have tested positive so far. The ministry said it was reconciling its figures with those of the ICMR.