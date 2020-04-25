A 55-year-old political science professor, who was arrested on charges of sheltering Tablighi Jamaat attendees, was suspended by the Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

“The university’s Vice Chancellor RR Tewari ordered the suspension of professor Mohammad Shahid” Public Relations Officer Shailendra Mishra told the newspaper.

On Tuesday, the Prayagraj police arrested 30 persons, including Shahid and 16 foreign nationals, after they completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a camp. Police accused the professor of allegedly hiding his participation in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held last month in New Delhi, and arranging the stay of seven Indonesians at a mosque in Prayagraj despite the lockdown restrictions. Shahid is also accused of not informing the district administration about their stay.

The Tablighi Jamaat event, held around the time India was beginning to enforce social distancing, has since emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. Last week, the Centre had said that the congregation had led to 30% of the total cases nationwide.

All the 30 arrested people are lodged at a temporary jail after a local court sent them to judicial custody.

Mishra said Shahid was suspended according to the rules as he has been in judicial custody for more than 48 hours. The professor will be given subsistence as per the Central government guidelines during the period of suspension.

