Artist Zarina Hashmi dies at 83
Born in Aligarh in UP in 1937, she was one of the few women Indian artists of her time. Her work ranged from minimal drawing to printmaking and sculpture.
Indian-born American printmaker and sculptor Zarina Hashmi died in London, poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote announced on Twitter on Sunday. She was 83.
“Heartbroken to hear that Zarina Hashmi has passed away in London,” Hoskote wrote on Twitter. “She was magnificent: full of wit and shrewd wisdom, her work imbued with a tragic vision. I was privileged to have her as one of my artists in India’s first-ever national pavilion at the Venice Biennale, 2011.”
Zarina, who preferred using only her first name, was born in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh in 1937. She was one of the very few women among the Indian artists of her time. Through her work ranging from minimal drawing to printmaking and sculpture, she explored the ideas of home and distances.
In Zarina’s works, home is a fluid, abstract space that transcended physicality or location. Partition, migration and the loss of home were all recurring themes in the artist’s works. Home is a Foreign Place, Tears of the Sea, Phool and Letters from Home are some of her best known works.
Zarina’s interest in architecture was reflected in her works, especially her use of geometry and structural purity. She also made use of regular geometry found in Islamic architecture.
The artist’s work has been featured in major exhibitions and represented in important public collections, including those of the Hammer Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Also read:
- The Art of Solitude: Zarina Hashmi’s painting of a void is a work of infinite mystery and power
- The artist of ideas: 81-year-old Zarina Hashmi’s new show revisits the themes of her life and work
Several artists took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Zarina. Here are some reactions: