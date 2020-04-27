Covid-19: Modi to discuss lockdown exit with CMs on video call today; India’s count nears 27,000
In the worst-hit state of Maharashtra where the total number of cases rose over 8,000, CM Uddhav Thackeray said nearly 80% of the patients had no symptoms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on a video conference on Monday morning to discuss the way ahead in the fight against Covid-19.
In India, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 26,917 on Sunday evening and the toll rose to 826. In the worst-hit state of Maharashtra where the total number of cases rose over 8,000, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said nearly 80% of the patients had no symptoms.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 29 lakh people and caused over 2.06 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.10 am: 5 new cases in Balasore district of Odisha. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 108, says the Odisha Health Department.
7.30 am: Italy will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 and permit limited family visits, says Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, according Reuters. “We expect a very complex challenge,” Conte adds. “We will live with the virus and we will have to adopt every precaution possible.”
7.17 am: Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies, says party leader Shaktisinh Gohil.
7.14 am: 391 students return from Kota to Assam. “To ensure they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tells ANI.
7.13 am: People visit Delhi’s Okhla vegetable market to buy essentials.
7.12 am: The United States recorded 1,330 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University. With this, the country’s overall toll is now 54,841.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The total number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 26,917 on Sunday evening and the toll rose to 826. The number of cases has jumped by 1,975 in 24 hours – surpassing the biggest single-day spike yet again. The toll jumped by 47.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on a video conference on Monday morning to discuss the way ahead in the fight against Covid-19.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that 80% of the Covid-19 patients in the state are asymptomatic. Thackeray said that his government will take a decision on extending the lockdown by the end of April. The state, the worst-hit by the pandemic, reported 440 new cases and 19 deaths in a day, taking the total number of cases above 8,000.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will allow shops in neighbourhoods to open after the Centre relaxed certain guidelines to permit the functioning of select shops amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. Kejriwal, however, clarified that no such relaxation will be permitted in containment zones and that no malls or shopping complexes will be allowed to operate in the Capital. Delhi has 95 containment zones.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indians for being the driving force behind the country’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In his address to the nation on Mann Ki Baat, Modi lauded the citizens for helping each other amid the health crisis.
- The Congress demanded that the Centre make public details about the availability of RNA extraction kits that are used in the testing for Covid-19 infection. Earlier in the day, The Indian Express had reported, quoting unidentified officials, that the country was left with only 3 lakh such kits, which would last only about a week.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected nearly 29.2 lakh people and caused over 2.03 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.