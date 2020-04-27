The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 27,892 on Monday morning and the toll rose to 872. With over 8,000 cases and 342 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers via video conference to discuss the strategy post the nationwide lockdown, which is supposed to last to last till May 3.
At least 33 healthcare workers at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Patparganj area have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier this month, a doctor, a nurse and a paramedic from Max’s Saket hospital had been found to have contracted the infection.
The Reserve Bank of India announced a Rs 50,000-crore Special Liquidity Facility for mutual funds, four days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund shut six debt schemes in India amid the coronavirus crisis. India’s debt markets have been under stress since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs told the Supreme Court that there is “no necessity” for the migrant workers to leave their place of work and return home, adding that any such movement could lead to a “health hazard”.
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra allegedly violated social distancing norms and did not wear a protective mask during a visit to his hometown on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,096 Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued an ordinance stating that any attempts to block the funeral of a Covid-19 patient will be a criminal offence, inviting up to three years in prison.
Multinational aerospace corporation Airbus asked its employees to brace for job cuts and warned that the firm’s survival was at stake. The aviation industry has taken a major hit with the suspension of all travel due to the coronvirus pandemic.
A vaccination for Covid-19, funded by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, could be ready within a year.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 29 lakh people and caused over 2.06 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.