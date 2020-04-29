A suspected Maoist was killed and two security forces personnel were injured in a gunfight near the Kademeta police camp in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The incident occurred when a patrolling team of District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force and the Special task Force was cordoning off the forest area, as part of an insurgency operation, near a hillock around the Kademeta camp.

“Around 8.10 am, a small action team of East Bastar division [Maoists] laid an ambush and planted IEDs about 1 km north of Karemetta camp under Chotedonger police station,” Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said, adding that the gunfight lasted for more than 45 minutes.

The two injured personnel were identified as Rajkumar Sori from the District Reserve Guard and Bal Kanwar Baghel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force. They are in a stable condition and have been moved to a local hospital in Raipur, ANI reported.

After the IED blast, the Maoists fled across a river, Garg said. The body of the suspected Maoist, identified as a woman, was recovered, along with a self-loading rifle and 12 bore rifles.