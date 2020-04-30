Covid-19: ‘Considerable relaxations’ from lockdown next week, says Centre; toll rises to 1,008
The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed states, with conditions, to bring back labourers, students and tourists stranded in other states.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday allowed states, with conditions, to bring back labourers, students and tourists stranded in other states amid the nationwide lockdown. The ministry said the lockdown will be given “considerable relaxations” in “many districts” from May 4.
India’s number of coronavirus cases rose to 31,787 on Wednesday evening and the toll increased to 1,008.
Covid-19 has infected 31.92 lakh and caused 2.27 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.39 am: As many as 35 of the 50 American states have released formal opening plans, PTI reports.
7.37 am: The United States records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This takes the toll to 60,853.
7.36 am: D Sajith Babu, the Kasaragod district collector in Kerala, his driver and gunman have been advised to quarantine themselves after a television journalist tested positive for coronavirus a few days after interviewing him, PTI reports.
7.35 am: The number of cases in Delhi rises by 125 to 3,439. The toll rises to 56.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 31,787, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Covid-19 has killed 1,008 people in India.
- The Centre on issued guidelines to allow states, with conditions, to bring back migrant workers, tourists and students stranded in other states because of the nationwide lockdown. The stranded people can be allowed to move only after states consult with each other, the government said.
- The home ministry said new guidelines that will come into effect from May 4 will give “considerable relaxations” to many districts. The details about this will be announced in the “days to come”, the ministry said.
- Punjab extended its curfew by two more weeks after May 3. Lockdown guidelines in the state will be relaxed from 7 am to 11 am everyday. The state has reported 322 cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths, according to the Union health ministry.
- The University Grants Commission told universities and colleges that they could start the academic session for new college students in September and for already enrolled students from August due to the disruption in the academic calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Central Board of Secondary Education reiterated its decision to hold Class 10 and Class 12 examinations only for the 29 subjects which it had enumerated in an April 1 release.
- The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States surpassed 10 lakh on Tuesday – the first country to cross the figure. Covid-19 has infected 31.57 lakh and caused 2.2 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.