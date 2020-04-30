Actor Rishi Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing problems, PTI reported. The 67-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was taken to the HN Reliance hospital by his family.

“He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” his brother and actor Randhir Kapoor said. “He is stable now.”

Rishi Kapoor underwent treatment for cancer in the United States for almost a year before returning to India in September. In February, he was hospitalised twice on account of his ill health.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Rishi Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”, according to NDTV.

After returning to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever, but was discharged soon after.

Rishi Kapoor, who is usually active on social media, has not posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2. His hospitalisation came a day after the death of veteran actor Irrfan, who died of an infection in Mumbai.

In January, the actor announced a remake of the 2015 Hollywood comedy The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, in Hindi with him and Deepika Padukone. According to a press release, the remake will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal’s Azure Entertainment, Padukone’s company Ka Entertainment, and Warner Bros India. The remake is scheduled for a 2021 release.