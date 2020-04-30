The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday after 583 new infections were recorded, ANI reported, citing the state’s health department. The state reported 27 more deaths, taking the toll to 459.

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 6,874, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The toll in the metropolis reached 290 as 20 more patients died of the infection on Thursday. With 25 new cases, the total in the densely-populated Dharavi slum has reached 369.

According to the civic body, 45 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday, taking up the number of recovered cases to 1,472.

The Mumbai civic body has created 1,459 containment zones, where at least one positive case or a suspected patient has been found.

On Tuesday, the civic body had halted the home testing facility for Covid-19, due to “panic use” and private laboratories allegedly stacking up samples. The residents will now have to visit clinics or private laboratories to get themselves tested. Authorities had said that BMC can arrange for it in urgent cases.

Pune reported 127 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 1,368, The Hindu reported, quoting health officials. On Monday, the entire city was designated a containment zone.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate has improved from 13.06% to 25.19% in 14 days. The ministry added that Covid-19 cases in the country are now doubling every 11 days. India has so far reported 33,610 cases and 1,075 deaths.

