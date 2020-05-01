Coronavirus: India cases cross 35,000-mark, toll rises to 1,147
Over 8,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to figures from the health ministry.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,043 on Friday morning and the toll stood at 1,147. The Centre said the country is currently recording a total recovery rate of 25.19%, up from 13% about two weeks ago.
The health ministry said analysis of doubling rate across the country has revealed that the national average is 11 days presently as compared to 3.4 days before lockdown.
Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 32.56 lakh people and killed at least 2.33 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9 am: The Delhi government has ordered authorities to screen all the people living in coronavirus containment zones at least thrice within 14 days of identifying such areas, reports PTI.
8.55 am: A 53-year-old male patient, the first to undergo plasma therapy for the coronavirus in Maharashtra, died on Wednesday, says Lilavati Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Ravishankar, according to ANI.
8.52 am: China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, up from four a day earlier, according to the country’s National Health Commission. Six of the cases were imported.
8.50 am: The country recorded 1,993 cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8.44 am: The health ministry has updated its coronavirus figures in India. The country now has 35,043 cases and the toll has risen to 1,147. Of these, 8,888 have recovered.
8.36 am: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he hopes many countries in the world will follow the “remarkable example” of South Korea, which he said has been “extremely successful” in addressing the pandemic, reports AP.
7.55 am: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports AFP. The number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 1 lakh after its largest daily increase.
7.52 am: The total number of positive cases in Odisha increased to 143 after another person tests positive, reports ANI.
7.50 am: The Maharashtra Police has registered over 85,500 offences against lockdown violators across the state and arrested 16,962 people so far, reports PTI.
7.48 am: United States President Donald Trump says the World Health Organisation should be “ashamed of” itself, likens it to a public relations agency for China.
Also read: Donald Trump threatens China with new tariffs, says evidence ties virus to Wuhan lab
7.47 am: The United States records more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third continuous day, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
7.40 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India’s number of coronavirus cases rose to 33,610 on Thursday evening and the toll increased to 1,075, according to the health ministry.
- The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, crossed the 10,000-mark after 583 new infections were recorded. The state reported 27 more deaths, taking the toll to 459.
- Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that any further lockdown would be “devastating” for the economy and added that India needed to be “clever” about the removal of restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.
- The health ministry said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate has improved from 13.06% to 25.19% in 14 days.
- The home ministry said that no separate passes were required for inter-state movement of trucks carrying goods or returning after deliveries, amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.
- United States President Donald Trump has said that his government will not extend Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. He also spoke of plans to hold massive rallies for the presidential elections in the next few months.