Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down till he recovers, AFP reported.

In a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said he has to “observe self-isolation” to protect his colleagues and suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov serve as acting prime minister in his absence.

“It just became known that the tests that I’ve passed for coronavirus gave a positive result,” Mishustin told the president, according to RT. “In this regard, and in accordance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor [the national health watchdog], I must self-isolate and comply with the instructions of doctors. I have to do this to protect my colleagues.”

Putin wished Mishustin a quick recovery and signed a decree appointing Belousov as a temporary replacement. He also assured Mishustin that contracting the virus “can happen to anyone” and that no major decisions would be taken without his input. “When you get to the hospital, call me,” Putin added. “I’ll be waiting for your call.”

Mishustin said he would remain in contact with members of the government and Putin by phone and video conference despite his condition.

Putin has not held any face-to-face meetings for weeks, according to the Kremlin website, and was last seen in the same room as Mishustin on March 24.

Mishustin was one of the main coordinators of Russia’s response to the coronavirus crisis. His announcement came hours after the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Russia crossed the 1 lakh mark after a record daily rise in new infections. The country has reported 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.

The coronavirus has spread to all 85 regions of the country, with Moscow being the epicentre with around half the total cases.

Follow our live updates on the pandemic here.