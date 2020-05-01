India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. “This was because in compliance with the government orders all production facilities were closed,” the company said in a statement.

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations. It said the units were dispatched after ensuring that all safety guidelines were followed.

The carmaker had suspended operations from March 22. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who on Thursday interacted with leaders from the automobile industry, said that the sector needs to be brought “back on wheels” after the leaders pitched for measures to stimulate demand as well as manufacturing. “The auto sector is a mass employer and contributes the maximum GST amongst all sectors,” he told reporters after the meeting. “This industry has a significant contribution to the GDP of the country.”

India has so far recorded 35,043 coronavirus cases and the toll rose to 1,147 on Friday, according to figures from the health ministry.