The prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas were reduced by up to Rs 192 per cylinder in metros on Friday amid the steep fall in benchmark international rates because the coronavirus pandemic. This is the third straight monthly reduction in rates of non-subsidised LPG.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 581.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, down from Rs 744 till Thursday, according to the Indian Oil Corporation’s website. LPG prices in Delhi have been reduced by Rs 162.50 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised cooking gas price has been reduced to Rs 579 per cylinder from Rs 714.50, a reduction of Rs 135. In Kolkata and Chennai, the LPG rates have reduced by Rs 190 and Rs 192 to Rs 584.50 and Rs 569.50 per cylinder, respectively.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,043 on Friday morning and the toll stood at 1,147. All the six metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – have been classified as red zones. The nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 is in place till May 3.

In March, LPG prices were reduced by Rs 53 per cylinder. Earlier this month, the prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas were slashed by amounts ranging between Rs 61.50 and Rs 65 per cylinder in four metropolitan cities. The price cut followed the huge fall in global crude oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household in a year. Additional purchases of the cylinder have to be made at the market price. Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy, which varies from month to month.