Forty-one people living in the same building in South West Delhi’s Kapashera area tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, PTI reported. The residents are believed to have contracted the infection from a person in the building who had tested positive on April 18.

The building was sealed the next day and the samples of all the residents were sent for testing. “Out of total samples collected from the building, some reports have come on Saturday and 41 have tested positive for Covid-19,” an unidentified official said, according to the news agency.

The building is situated near the district collector’s office in Kapashera. Three officials from there had also tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Hindustan Times.

Delhi has reported 3,738 cases of the coronavirus and 61 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A group of 122 Central Reserve Police Force personnel have also tested positive for the coronavirus in Delhi over the past two weeks. The officers are part of the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in East Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that all 11 districts in the capital will stay in the red zone till May 17. “Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here,” he said.

On Friday, the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks from May 4. The home ministry issued new guidelines based on risk-profiling of the districts of the country, which have been divided into red [hotspot], green and orange zones based on the number of Covid-19 cases.

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions will remain banned across the country, irrespective of the zone.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 37,336, according to the health ministry’s Saturday morning update. Covid-19 has killed 1,218 people in the country.

