Five Indian security forces personnel were killed in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, PTI reported on Sunday. Those killed were an Army colonel, a major, two Army jawans and a police sub inspector. Handwara lies in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces and militants were locked in the gunfight for more than 16 hours, according to the Hindustan Times. The militants were hiding in the house. Two of them were killed in the operation.

Unidentified police officers had earlier said that four militants were trapped at the site of the encounter. Two senior Army officers, a police officer and a security officer were also believed to have been trapped, The Indian Express reported. “We have lost touch with the team,” a senior police officer had told the newspaper. It is not known whether any of the trapped jawans are among the deceased.

The gunfight started around 3.30 pm on Saturday in Chanjumullah area of Handwara. The police alleged that the militants were found hiding in a cowshed in the house.

Teams of the Special Operations Group of police surrounded the house, and erected lights around the area of the encounter.

However, the security forces killed two militants in Dangarpora area of Pulwama district earlier on Saturday, according to the Kashmir Zone Police. The incident led to stone-pelting by residents of the area. Officers of the Central Reserve Police Force said that as the troops were leaving, a grenade was lobbed at them.

Spate of encounters in recent days

On April 29, three militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Melhora village in Shopian district. On April 22, four militants were killed in a gunfight in the village.

On April 27, three militants were killed after an encounter broke out in Lower Munda in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. The encounter began when militants fired upon a police patrol party in Lower Munda.

The previous day, the security forces killed four militants in an encounter in Kulgam district. On April 24, the police had rescued constable Sartaj Ahmad Itoo, who was abducted, and killed two militants in a brief shootout in Shirpora Frisal area of the district.

On April 23, militants had abducted constable Javaid Jabbar in Shopian district. However, they set him free within hours.