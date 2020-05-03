The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 40,263 and the country recorded 1,306 fatalities, according to the figures from the health ministry. Over 10,885 people have recovered from the infection so far.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state will implement the Centre’s latest guidelines regarding relaxing the lockdown. “The time has come to re-open Delhi,” the chief minister said. “We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We are now prepared to deal with the crisis.”
The Indian Air Force conducted fly-pasts and showered petals on hospital to honour doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other front line workers who are leading the battle against the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard switched on decorative lights installed on their ships to express their gratitude.
Opposition leaders criticised the railway ministry’s decision to charge migrant workers stranded in other parts of the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown for taking special trains home. Migrant workers taking the special trains home will be charged Rs 50 along with the sleeper class fare.
The Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation after a personal employee of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for the coronavirus. A driver and a personal employee of a senior officer have been infected.
No new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.
The Centre has clarified that liquor and paan shops will be allowed to reopen in red, orange and green zones from Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. But they will not be permitted in containment areas.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath claimed that the Tablighi Jamaat was responsible for the spread of the coronavirus in the state and other places. “Being infected with a virus is not a crime, hiding it is definitely a crime,” he said.
More than 300 people who died since March 19, mostly during the first two phases of the coronavirus lockdown, lost their lives to huger, financial distress, exhaustion, police atrocities for violating lockdown orders and the inability to get timely medical attention. A group of activists and academics have been tracking the reported deaths on newspapers and news websites in English, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 34.26 lakh people and killed at least 2.43 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.