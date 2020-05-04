Congress President Sonia Gandhi criticised the Centre’s decision to charge migrant workers for providing special trains to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown and said the party will pay for their train travel.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 40,000-mark to reach 42,533 cases and the toll has risen to 1,373.
The Centre told the states and Union Territories that the relaxations for inter-state movement was only meant for those “distressed persons” stranded at different places amid the nationwide lockdown to fight Covid-19
The central government announced the formation of public health teams to identify the gaps in 20 districts of the country that have registered the maximum coronavirus cases.
Kerala has opened its borders at six checkpoints to allow entry to locals stranded in other parts of the country. These six check-posts are: Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod.
Social distancing norms were flouted as standalone liquor shops opened across India. Huge lines were seen outside liquor stores in major cities, with people packed into small spaces, posing a challenge for police personnel.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said minimum relaxations amid the extended lockdown should be allowed in Delhi at the moment to curb the spread of the infection. “Delhi is one of the places where – considering the current status [of Covid-19 cases] – more stringent action needs to be taken,” he said.
Opposition parties in Lucknow accused the district administration of targeting Muslims by naming some coronavirus hotspots after local mosques.
United States President Donald Trump has predicted that his country will have a vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the year, an assessment that is faster than the projections laid out by his administration’s public health experts.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 35 lakh people and killed at least 2.47 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.