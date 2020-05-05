India has recorded the highest single-day increase in positive cases on Tuesday with 3,900 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the figures from the health ministry. With 195 deaths, the country also witnessed the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day. The ministry said 46,433 have tested positive and the toll stood at 1,568.
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said India needed a stimulus package to tackle the economic fallout of the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The economist made the remarks during an online conversation with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
A floor of the Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries, has been sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Delhi government announced an increase in the value-added tax levied on petrol and diesel, resulting in a sharp rise in the prices. A litre of petrol in the national Capital will now cost Rs 71.26 and diesel will cost Rs 69.39.
Maharashtra, the state with the highest coronavirus cases in the country, declared a freeze on new capital works till March next year due to the pandemic.
The West Bengal government admitted that there was a problem in collating data about the coronavirus cases and deaths in the state amid allegations that the true extent of spread of the infection was not divulged.
Three ships were sent to Maldives and United Arab Emirates to bring back stranded Indians today. Meanwhile, the Central government is likely to operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring home around 14,800 Indians stranded abroad.
Apple and Google said they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that use a new contact tracing system the two are building to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation said that comments by United States President Donald Trump that the coronavirus had emerged from a Chinese laboratory were “speculative”, and called for a science-based inquiry.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 35 lakh people and killed at least 2.51 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.