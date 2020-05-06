Coronavirus cases in India cross 49,000-mark, toll rises to 1,694
Meanwhile, Telangana has extended the lockdown in the state till May 29.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 49,391 on Wednesday morning and the country recorded 1,694 fatalities, according to the figures from the health ministry.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the special task force created to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic. He reviewed the status of India’s efforts in developing a coronavirus vaccine.
Telangana has extended the lockdown in the state till May 29 and the total number of cases in Delhi breached the 5,000-mark after 206 more people tested positive.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 36 lakh people and killed at least 2.57 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.06 am: Rajasthan records 35 new Covid-19 cases and one death, reports ANI. The state has 3,193 cases so far and the toll risen to 90.
10.05 am: China reports two new coronavirus cases and 20 new asymptomatic cases, according to Reuters. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,883, while the toll remains unchanged at 4,633.
9.28 am: Top US health official Anthony Fauci will appear before a panel in the Republican-controlled Senate next week to examine the country’s coronavirus response, reports Reuters. However, he cannot not testify before the Democratic-led House of Representatives.
9.19 am: The Centre has increased the excise duty by a record Rs 13 for every litre of diesel and Rs 10 per litre of petrol in an attempt to shore up revenue as demand remains subdued due to the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here: Centre raises excise duty on petrol by Rs 10 per litre, diesel by Rs 13
9.15 am: The country recorded 2,958 coronavirus cases and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the figures from the health ministry.
9.09 am: The health ministry has updated its coronavirus figures. India now has 49,391 cases and the toll has risen to 1,694. Meanwhile, 14,182 patients have recovered from the infection.
8.15 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has crossed the 5,000-mark after 206 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, reports PTI. The Capital now has 5,104 cases and 1,468 patients have recovered so far.
8.05 am: Assam government has announced a list of relaxations during the lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, reports NDTV.
Here is the list:
- All industries along with their supply chain are allowed to operate in the state without the need for any specific order. All personnel working will be allowed to commute to work at any time.
- Tea industries and workers engaged are allowed to operate at all times.
- Warehouses are allowed to operate and workers required for their operation are allowed to commute at all times.
- All activities related to public distribution system, Food Corporation of India warehouses, Railways, LPG and Petroleum delivery and workers and staff engaged in these services are allowed to operate at all times.
- E-commerce delivery is allowed between 6 am and 6 pm only, however, back-end activities and personnel engaged there are allowed at all times.
- All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm.
8 am: The Karnataka government has decided that no more trains will be run to ferry migrant labourers from the state to other parts of the country amid the nationwide lockdown. “Directions were given to the ministers to convince the labourers to refrain from returning to their home states,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweets.
7.57 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that returnees from Gujarat’s Surat city should be transported to the state only through trains after taking note of the bus accidents, reports PTI.
7.55 am: United States President Donald Trump has conceded that more Americans will die in the process to reopen the economy, but at the same time he refused to wear a mask during his tour of a factory manufacturing them, reports AFP.
7.52 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the status of India’s efforts in developing a coronavirus vaccine in his meeting with the special task force, reports PTI. The task force was created to meet the challenges posed by the outbreak and the prime minister took note of the “extraordinary coming together” of academia, industry and government.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s tally rose to 46,711 coronavirus cases and 1,583 deaths in the health ministry’s evening update. Of these, 31,967 people are being treated, 13,160 patients have recovered and one person has left the country.
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the lockdown in Telangana will extend till May 29. The state has reported 1,096 cases so far.
- Non-essential outlets such as liquor and paan shops in Mumbai will be shut from Wednesday. Only essential items, such as groceries and medicines, will be available. The city’s count of coronavirus cases rose to 9,758 during the day, and Maharashtra’s tally went up to 15,525. Maharashtra also declared a freeze on new capital works till March next year.
- The government will send 64 flights to bring stranded Indians back from different countries between May 7 and 13. Since the passengers will be paying for the journey, the government has fixed ticket prices.
- The Border Security Force closed two floors at its headquarters in New Delhi, a day after a head constable tested positive for the coronavirus. Shastri Bhavan, another prominent building in Delhi, was also sealed after a law ministry official tested positive.
- The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said that India’s unemployment rate hit 27.1% for the week ended May 3. This is higher than the 23.8% unemployment rate recorded during the last week of March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.