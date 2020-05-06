A militant was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Officials told Scroll.in that mobile internet services have been suspended across Kashmir after the gunfight as a precautionary measure.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama after receiving information about the presence of militants, unidentified officials told PTI. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the security forces, they added.

In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed and the operation is still underway. “One terrorist killed so far,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. “Details shall follow.”

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said. “Top terrorist commander is trapped,” the police tweeted. “Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow.” Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, who had come to visit his home in Beighpora village, is the one trapped in the Valley, IANS reported.

This operation is also underway, police said. “Any speculative reporting unconfirmed stuff having law and order bearings is highly irresponsible on the part of some channels,” the police added. “They are advised to hold their guns please.”

There have been a series of gunfights and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days.

Five security personnel – an Army colonel, a major, two Army officers and a police sub inspector – were killed during an 18-hour anti-militancy operation on Sunday. The Army said that the operation was launched after intelligence inputs were received that terrorists were taking civilian inmates of a house in Changimul village hostage. Two terrorists were also killed during the operation.

On April 29, three militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Melhora village in Shopian district. On April 22, four militants were killed in a gunfight in the village.

Three militants were killed after an encounter broke out in Lower Munda in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on April 27. The encounter began when militants fired upon a police patrol party in Lower Munda. The previous day, the security forces killed four militants in an encounter in the district.