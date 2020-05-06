The Assam government on Tuesday relaxed the lockdown rules put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The exemptions make it more flexible for people working in industries and commercial establishments to move around.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed first on March 25, has been extended till May 17. The state government has imposed a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, but the new relaxations allow private offices in malls and tea industries to operate. All construction activities including highway construction are also allowed.

What is permitted

All industries and their supply chains are allowed to operate in the state without the need for any specific order. All personnel working will be allowed to commute to work at all times.

Tea industries and workers involved can operate at all times.

Warehouses can operate at all times and workers required for the activities are allowed to move at all times.

All activities related to Public Distribution System, Food Corporation of India warehouses, Railways, liquified petroleum gas and petroleum delivery and workers and staff engaged in these services are allowed to operate at all times.

E-commerce delivery is allowed between 6 am and 6 pm only, but back-end activities and personnel engaged there are allowed at all times.

All automobile dealerships and outlets can operate between 6 am and 6 pm.

Supply-chain related to essential food items such as milk, fish and other perishables including workers engaged in these activities are allowed to operate.

All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed.

Private offices located in the same building such as a mall or a market complex are allowed to operate but shops in the same building will not be allowed to open.

Shops in market complexes are allowed to operate with two shops closed between two open shops. However, grocery shops, pharmacies and medical establishments in these places are allowed to open on all days during the permitted hours.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential services.

All types of goods carrying vehicles are allowed to ply at all times.

All construction activities including highway construction are allowed at all times.

Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 6 pm depending on necessity.

Large standalone shops are allowed to operate with a limited number of entrants.

Media persons and those employed in printing newspapers and its distribution are allowed to operate beyond the restricted time

However, the state government clarified that all these activities are not allowed in containment zones. These services will be permitted only if physical distancing norms are followed. The government said the head of an organisation will be held responsible if any of the coronavirus lockdown protocols are violated.

Assam is one of the states that has recorded fewer coronavirus cases than the rest of the country. Till Wednesday morning, the state had 43 cases and one death, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the country has recorded 49,391 cases and 1,694 deaths.