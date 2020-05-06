The Delhi government on Wednesday announced summer vacations for state-run and aided schools from May 11 to June 30, amid the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. The government also said that students will not be called to the schools for any vacation-related activity.

“The summer vacations in government and government-aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education said. “However, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching, learning activity during the summer vacation.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education had on April 29 said it would hold Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for 29 subjects, despite the pandemic. However, exams for only six Class 10 subjects would be held, and only in North East Delhi. The dates would be announced later, but the board said it will evaluate the performance of Class 10 students based on the exams that had already been held before the lockdown was announced.

Schools and colleges were first closed in the national capital on March 23. On March 25, a nationwide lockdown was imposed. The lockdown, scheduled to end on April 14, was first extended till May 3 and then till May 17.

Delhi has so far reported 5,104 cases of the coronavirus, including 64 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

