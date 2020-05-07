Coronavirus: Number of cases in India rises to 52,953; almost 1,800 people dead so far
Air India has opened bookings for passengers, who fit the eligibility criteria, on flights leaving to bring back Indians from abroad.
US President Donald Trump said the coronavirus “attack” is worse than Pearl Harbour and 9/11. The country has 73,418 deaths due to the virus so far.
National carrier Air India has opened bookings for Indians stranded abroad to return on flights plying between May 8 and May 14. It also invited passengers to apply for passage from India if they qualify to under the Centre’s directions.
Reports say almost 2 lakh Indians who are abroad are likely to return in these airlift operations, one of the largest evacuation efforts in the world.
Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recorded a huge increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases. With 1,233 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally has gone up to 16,758. Mumbai’s tally alone crossed 10,000 with 769 new cases. Tamil Nadu reported 771 new cases, taking the tally to 4,829.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 52,952 and the country recorded 1,793 fatalities, according to the figures from the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. Internationally, the total number of cases is more than 37.5 lakh, with 2,63,785 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.
9.15 am: “Today, India stands firmly in support of everyone who are in need or in trouble in the country or the world, without any discrimination,” Modi says.
9.13 am: “In these difficult times, a lot of people around us are working round-the-clock to help others , to cure infected persons and to maintain law and order during the lockdown,” Modi says. “All of them deserve appreciation and honour.”
9 am: The number of coronavirus cases in the country rises to 52,952, the Ministry of Health’s figures show. So far, there are 1,793 deaths recorded due to the virus.
8.47 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is doing everything it can to save lives during the pandemic. Modi is addressing the public on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. “Many people have imbibed Buddha’s teachings,” he says. “People have come out to help those in need. I salute those making such efforts.”
8.28 am: The World Health Organization warns against ending lockdowns too early and said restrictions must be lifted “extremely carefully”.
8.27 am: Narendra Modi today will give a speech honouring Covid-19 frontline workers and victims.
8.15 am: US President Donald Trump says the coronavirus “attack” is worse than Pearl Harbour and 9/11, Fox News reports. The country has 73,418 deaths due to the virus so far, while 2,403 people died at Pearl Harbour and 2,977 died in the September 11, 2001 attacks.
“There’s never been an attack like this,” he says. “And it never should have happened. It could’ve been stopped at the source, it should’ve been stopped at the source. It should’ve been stopped in China.”
8.10 am: Delhi records its largest rise in the number of coronavirus cases, PTI reports. Late on Wednesday, the Capital recorded 428 new cases, taking its total to 5,532.
8.03 am: Maharashtra asks 25,000 private doctors to enlist for Covid-19 duty, reports NDTV. The number of cases in the state shot up on Wednesday to 16,758. Mumbai alone has more than 10,000 cases.
8 am: Air India opens bookings for flights plying between May 8 and May 14, reports Hindustan Times. The flights will carry a limited number of passengers who meet certain eligibility criteria to destinations including Singapore, London and cities in the US and will bring back Indians stranded abroad.
Thursday’s flights include ones from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, Delhi to Singapore, and Calicut to Dubai, the report adds.
Hundreds of hotel rooms have been booked in Delhi to quarantine passengers returning on these flights to the Capital, IANS reports. The passengers will be quarantined for 14 days.