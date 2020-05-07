Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, will resume operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana from May 12, PTI reported on Wednesday. The carmaker had suspended operations from March 22, as a lockdown was imposed in the state to combat the coronavirus.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited would restart production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the 12th of May 2020,” the company told the BSE in a filing on Wednesday. “All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety.”

The company has two manufacturing plants in Haryana that have the capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum.

On April 22, the Haryana government had permitted the carmaker to restart its facility in Manesar. But the company had said it will only resume operations when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles, “which is not possible at this point of time”.

The company said in a press release on Wednesday that it is has put in place a standard operating procedure for dealerships across the country, while ensuring hygiene and sanitisation for its customers and employees.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April. The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

The nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic was earlier this month extended till May 17. However, in an order on May 1, the Centre announced relaxations allowing some economic activities to resume in green and orange zones.